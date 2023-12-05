Colby Covington reflects on ‘easy fight’ vs. Jorge Masvidal: ‘Been big-brothering that guy my whole life’

Colby Covington’s most recent UFC appearance was a dominant one.

Former interim welterweight champion Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) hasn’t competed since a lopsided unanimous decision win over former friend-turned-enemy Jorge Masvidal in March 2022. It was a nearly flawless performance for Covington, who got to settle his grudge match with Masvidal by pretty much having his way with him in the cage.

“It was an easy fight, five rounds of domination, 50-43 and a soda,” Covington told ESPN. “Been big-brothering that guy my whole life. He’s never won a second of any round off me, so just another dominating performance, especially coming off a three-month turnaround from beating ‘Marty’ (Kamaru) Usman in Madison Square Garden.”

Prior to beating Masvidal, Covington fell short to Kamaru Usman for a second time in undisputed title fights when they went to war at UFC 268. Covington thought he did enough to win the fight.

“I thought I came back and rallied, won the last three rounds,” Covington said. “I dropped him in the fourth. I feel like I beat him that night. Just because they didn’t put the belt around me and three judges cageside didn’t score the fight for me, they gave him three rounds to two against me, that’s OK. Those aren’t the people that are going to determine my value, my worth on this planet. The fans are impressed by my work. That’s all that matters to me. I feel like I am the champion.”

Covington will get his third opportunity to claim gold when he challenges welterweight champ Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) in the UFC 296 headliner Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

