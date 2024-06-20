Colby Covington explains why he didn’t fight ‘nobody’ Ian Machado Garry: ‘I want big fights’

Ian Machado Garry wasn’t a lucrative enough fight for Colby Covington.

Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) and Garry traded barbs for weeks, and appeared to be on a collision course before the fight fell apart. Covington hasn’t competed since a title loss to welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 this past December – a fight where he broke his foot early.

Covington completely moved on from the idea of fighting undefeated Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC). The former multiple-time title challenger responded to Daniel Cormier previously saying that he needs to recognize the situation he’s in and fight Garry.

“I love Daniel Cormier, as well – he’s a friend of mine. But everybody knows he’s a media head now, so he’ll do anything to get some clickbait,” Covington said on SOSCAST w/ Adam Sosnick. “Who’s the easiest name in the UFC to get some clickbait off of? Oh, trash Colby Covington – say some mean things about him and you will get some sympathy from the fans and from the media people, because all of the people are liberal leftists anyway. Daniel doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s never been the A-side, so he doesn’t know what it’s like to call his shots and wait for the right opportunities. The biggest thing is I’ve got to get healthy.

“I’m not going to rush out there on someone else’s timeline. I’m on my own timeline. The UFC knows that. I’m already a superstar and I’ve made so much money I don’t need to fight ever again. It’s really on my time, and I’ll fight when I’m ready to fight and when I’m healthy. I want big fights. This kid’s a nobody. He just got a split decision over the 12th-ranked kid. I’ve been fighting world champion after world champion for the last seven years straight. So why does this kid deserve to fight me? He’s literally the B-side and thinks he calls the shots and is the A-side. I’m going to get healthy and I’m going to look for the biggest and best fights possible.”

Garry moved on himself. He is scheduled to face Michael Page at UFC 303 on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie