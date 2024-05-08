Colby Covington denies contract offer for Ian Machado Garry: ‘This fight has not been presented’

Ian Machado Garry says one thing, Colby Covington says another.

It looks like there are contrasting stories about a potential fight between the two welterweights. For weeks, Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has claimed that contract offers have been sent out for a fight, and he’s been urging Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) to sign his deal to make the grudge match official.

However, that’s not the case, at least according to Covington.

“We all know that he’s a cuck, but now we know he’s a liar,” Covington told The Rush podcast. “UFC, Hunter (Campbell), Dana (White), they haven’t talked to me about this fight. This fight has not been presented. He’s just lying and he’s trying to get clickbait and people to talk about him.”

Covington says he’s yet to be booked for a fight, but is ready and awaiting for an offer from the UFC. The longtime welterweight contender is coming off a unanimous decision loss to champion Leon Edwards in December.

He’d be interested in the Garry fight, but he’s concerned about Garry not showing up to fight. That’s why he insists that the three stipulations must be completed to show he’s serious about the fight.

“I don’t know who I’m fighting,” Covington said. “I gave him stipulations. I said, ‘Hey, if you want to fight me and you’re serious about business, just show me you’re serious because when I show up, I want to make money because I’m trying to do good business.

“We already saw at our last press conference he didn’t show up because he knew I was going to have a live mic. He’s already scared to show up to a press conference when he’s not fighting me, what’s going to happen when he’s at a press conference and has to fight me. He’s probably not going to show up. I gave him stipulations. If you want to fight me and show that you’re serious about business, turn on your comments.”

