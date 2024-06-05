Colaw, Tingler Class A 1st-team All-State; Vikings' Chew, Jackets' Williams 2nd team

Jun. 4—Petersburg's Sam Colaw and Miley Tingler were named to the West Virginia Class A All-State first team, and two other area players landed on the second squad.

Colaw, a senior committed to play at Shepherd, had a 20-6 win-loss record with a 2.13 ERA in 168 innings this season, striking out 178 and walking 41. At the plate, she led the team with a .463 average with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 37 runs batted in and 38 runs scored.

Tingler, a freshman infielder, burst onto the scene with a .426 average with nine doubles, eight triples, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and a team-high 48 runs scored.

Petersburg sophomore catcher Ella Chew landed onto the All-State second team, finishing third on the Vikings in average behind Colaw and Tingler at .393 with 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, a team-best 42 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

Moorefield senior pitcher Amber Williams also made the second team after helping the Yellow Jackets to an 18-10 record in her final campaign.

Williams ended with a 14-7 win-loss record and 3.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, allowing 130 hits and 58 earned runs with 31 walks and 139 strikeouts.

At the plate, Williams topped Moorefield with a .456 batting average with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 runs batted in.

Three other locals ended as Class A honorable mentions: Addison Armentrout and Maddie Strosnider of East Hardy, and McKenna Crites of Moorefield.