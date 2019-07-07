Coke Zero Sugar 400 under red flag for weather

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is under a red flag for lightning in the area.

The race has completed 127 of 160 laps and had been under caution for a 18-car wreck with 42 laps to go.

Justin Haley, driving the No. 77 car for first-year team Spire Motorsports, is scored as the leader over William Byron.

Haley assumed the lead after Kurt Busch pitted the lap before the red flag was displayed for the lightning after NASCAR had announced the green flag would wave the next lap.

A 30-minute lightning hold expired after 4:10 p.m., and workers were drying the track in the third and fourth turns after a brief shower. It’s expected the race could return to green as early as 4:30 p.m.

#NASCAR estimates they are 15-20 minutes from going back to racing — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 7, 2019



