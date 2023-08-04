Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR weekend at Daytona is approaching: What you need to know

While most of the country tends to slow down in August, NASCAR builds upon the summertime vibe with additional heat — the final four races of the regular season.

This time, those four races arrive with four open spots remaining for the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

At the end of this month-long ride sits Daytona and the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the 26-race regular season, and the final race that finalizes the 16-driver playoff field.

Whether you’re a local race fan or an out-of-towner thinking of turning it into a weekend getaway, you’ll want some basic info ….

Austin Dillon won last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

The Daytona Racing Schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

What: Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race.

When: 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t go: USA Network

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

What: Coke Zero Sugar 400, final Cup Series race of the 2023 regular season.

When: 7 p.m.

If you don’t go: NBC.

How much are tickets for the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway?

Jeremy Clements was the surprise winner of last year's Wawa 250 at Daytona.

WAWA 250

General Admission grandstands: $32

Reserved grandstands: $51

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

Reserved grandstand: From $46 to $169

Family 4-pack tickets for Daytona

Wawa 250: $92 — includes two adult and two youth tickets, plus use of two youth scanners from Racing Electronics.

Coke Zero Sugar 400: $185 — includes two adult and two youth tickets, plus use of two youth scanners.

Daytona weekend combo tickets for Coke Zero Sugar 400, Wawa 250

Reserved seats: Starting at $103 for adults, $30 for kids.

General admission Friday, reserved Saturday: Starting at $78 for adults, $10 for kids.

Scout packages for Daytona

Scout troops and Daytona International Speedway have a long tradition. Along with “Scout Days” during January’s Rolex 24 test weekend, the Speedway offers a Scout package for its August race weekend.

The package includes two nights of camping in a designated infield area, along with tickets for both nights of racing.

Adults: $60

Scouts: $30

More info: The NASCAR contact for Scout information is Nino Nuccio. Email: nnuccio@nascar.com; phone: 256.761.4723.

Who is performing the prerace concert for the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

Niko Moon is billed as a “rising country music star.” He began his music career writing songs for the Zac Brown Band and Rascal Flatts.

His concert will take place before the Coke Zero Sugar 400, on the main stage between the grandstands and pit lane.

Camping at Daytona

Daytona's infield often resembles an RV resort during race weekends.

Daytona's massive infield, and its large area outside the west banking, offer a wide variety of RV and tenting options.

You can find all of the information on the Speedway's website.

What, you need more information?

For more information, you have two options …

Web: DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com

Phone: 1.800.748.7467

