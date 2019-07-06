Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona postponed because of rain Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of inclement weather. The race was moved to Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. ET, airing live on NBC, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Rain moved into the Daytona Beach, Florida, area about two hours before green flag, and […]

Saturday‘s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of inclement weather. The race was moved to Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. ET, airing live on NBC, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rain moved into the Daytona Beach, Florida, area about two hours before green flag, and the original green-flag time of 7:40 p.m. ET was missed. Despite NASCAR‘s track-drying efforts, the race was moved because the forecast for the rest of the night was not favorable.

Once the race gets underway, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Kyle Busch, in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will also be on the front row.

This is race No. 18 in the 2019 Monster Energy Series season, so there are nine chances left for a driver without a win to virtually clinch a playoff spot with a victory. Drivers on the playoff bubble include seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones. Former Daytona winners Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are currently below that cut-off line.