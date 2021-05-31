Coke 600 results: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Charlotte as Hendrick makes history

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read
Charlotte Motor Speedway was Rick Hendrick’s world and all the other NASCAR teams were just living in it on Sunday. It was as if the Hendrick Motorsports owner knew something others didn’t last weekend when — asked about a potential win at the Coca-Cola 600 — he smiled over at driver Kyle Larson.

“Kyle needs to do it,” Hendrick said.

The No. 5 driver delivered on the prophecy, handing Hendrick the organization’s 269th victory to surpass Petty Enterprises in all-time wins in the Cup series. Larson led a race-high 328 laps of 400 and swept all four stages.

HMS teammate Chase Elliott finished in second and Kyle Busch finished third.

The drama of the night centered on the battles between teammates, with all four Hendrick cars finishing in the top-10 at the end of each race stage. Only Busch was there at the end to break up the party.

“I’m living the dream for sure,” Larson said after winning his second win of the season.

HMS is riding a wave of momentum after all four Hendrick cars finished in the top-four at Dover two weeks ago and defending series champion Elliott secured Hendrick’s record-tying victory last weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Coke 600 race results

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Time behind

1

5

Kyle Larson

--

2

9

Chase Elliott

10.051

3

18

Kyle Busch

10.228

4

24

William Byron

10.509

5

48

Alex Bowman

11.547

6

3

Austin Dillon

16.467

7

11

Denny Hamlin

17.397

8

17

Chris Buescher

17.599

9

8

Tyler Reddick

18.657

10

4

Kevin Harvick

23.509

11

2

Brad Keselowski

24.403

12

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24.638

13

12

Ryan Blaney

28.931

14

23

Bubba Wallace

29.104

15

99

Daniel Suarez

-2

16

43

Erik Jones

-2

17

22

Joey Logano

-2

18

21

Matt DiBenedetto

-2

19

7

Corey LaJoie

-2

20

34

Michael McDowell

-2

21

41

Cole Custer

-3

22

10

Aric Almirola

-3

23

14

Chase Briscoe #

-3

24

20

Christopher Bell

-3

25

38

Anthony Alfredo #

-3

26

37

* Ryan Preece

-3

27

6

Ryan Newman

-4

28

77

Justin Haley(i)

-5

29

19

Martin Truex Jr.

-9

30

53

Cody Ware(i)

-11

31

78

BJ McLeod(i)

-11

32

0

Quin Houff

-11

33

15

James Davison

-12

34

51

Garrett Smithley(i)

-13

35

52

Josh Bilicki

-18

36

66

* David Starr(i)

-31

37

42

Ross Chastain

-41

38

1

Kurt Busch

-261

