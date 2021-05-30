Coke 600 live updates: Kyle Larson wins first two stages at Charlotte

The NASCAR Cup Series races tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. All times are Eastern.

How many stages in the Coke 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 has four stages with breaks at laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. This is the only race in NASCAR’s Cup schedule with four stages.

Coke 600 live updates

Stage 2

8:25 p.m., Lap 200: Kyle Larson sweeps the first two stages at Charlotte. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon finish in the top-10 this round.

8:17 p.m., Lap 188: Kyle Larson battles back to the front and passes Chase Elliott for first. It’s been a battle of the Hendrick drivers all night. Denny Hamlin is down to seventh, as Kyle Busch slides by him low with two fresher tires (Hamlin took just two tires at the last flag). Alex Bowman, in fourth, also took two tires.

8:16 p.m., Lap 185: Chase Elliott takes the lead from Denny Hamlin, as Hamlin slides down to fourth, then fifth.

8:08 p.m., Lap 175: Alex Bowman stays out under caution, as does Denny Hamlin. They will line up in the front row (Bowman on the inside, Hamlin on the outside). On the restart, Hamlin snipes the lead from Bowman, but Chase Elliott won’t hold either hold it for long.

8:05 p.m., Lap 172: The caution comes out for Kurt Busch’s car smoking and slowed between Turns 1 and 2. Busch had hardly returned to the race before another issue will force him out. The team had attempted to repair the engine earlier, but the problem persists. “We’ll try another pair of shoes next week,” the No. 1 radio says. Their day ends early.

7:51 p.m., Lap 147: Green flag pit stops are underway with the leaders coming in. Leaders Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson ride side-by-side into the pits, and Larson emerges first under green. Christopher Bell inherits the lead but pits five laps later. Larson runs up to first again today.

7:46 p.m., Lap 139: Kurt Busch comes to the garage saying that he has no power steering nor oil pressure. This is the second issue for a Chip Ganassi Racing car tonight. David Starr has been black-flagged by NASCAR for failing to meet minimum speed. Green flag pit stops will start shortly.

7:44 p.m., Lap 131: Chase Elliott reduces Kyle Larson’s lead to lead than half a second. He’s on his bumper and chasing him down until finally Elliott makes his pass. He rides the high line as the two move by lapped traffic, and finally takes the lead.

7:34 p.m., Lap 115: Joey Logano gets a good jump after the restart and is running in eighth as Penske teammate Ryan Blaney is up to 23rd after his earlier stop. Brad Keselowski is in 17th. Kevin Harvick is the fastest running Ford in third.

7:30 p.m., Lap 106: Kyle Larson lines up on the inside with Kevin Harvick behind him. Chase Elliott is on the outside, and the order settles into Larson, Elliott and Harvick. William Byron is battling with Harvick for the third place spot, and further back, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch battle for fifth, with Busch, followed by Martin Truex Jr. eventually surging past Dillon.

Stage 1

7:18 p.m., Lap 100: Kyle Larson easily wins the first stage at Charlotte. He’s followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman finish in the top-10 for points for an early strong showing by Hendrick Motorsports cars.

7:11 p.m., Lap 86: Kyle Larson continues to lead. He’s three seconds ahead of Chase Elliott in second. William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suárez are running in the top-10.

7:03 p.m., Lap 68: There are just 15 cars on the lead lap with around 30 laps to go in the stage. The Hendrick cars are slicing through the field, as is Kyle Busch, who is up to sixth. He reports that his car is pretty good, but Austin Dillon, in fifth, is running the same speed as him. Among those a lap down are Ryan Newman, Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola. Ryan Blaney is up to 29th.

6:57 p.m., Lap 59: Trouble for Ryan Blaney puts the No. 12 car a lap down after Matt DiBenedetto and Anthony Alfredo pit from the lead. Kyle Larson returns to first followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron. Ross Chastain drives his car to the garage a few laps earlier to make repairs. FOX reports that the fix is for a broken oil pump that came detached. He will be able to return to the race if they’re able to get it fixed.

6:53 p.m., Lap 47: Green flag pit stops are underway with the leaders coming in around the same time for fuel and tires. Brad Keselowski assumes the lead, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Anthony Alfredo. But Kyle Larson, who pitted, is already back up to forth, along with Chase Elliott and William Byron.

6:42 p.m., Lap 29: Austin Dillon makes his pass for fifth place, finally surging ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch, who dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments ahead of the race, is up to 26th. His brother, Kyle Busch, is up from 18th to eigth place. The running order is Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Dillon in the top-five.

6:37 p.m., Lap 20: Further back, in positions 10 through 12, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain battle for positions, with the order settling into Blaney, Chastain and Busch, but Blaney makes a move to pass Chastain, which backfires when Chastain gets a run on the inside. Busch, drafting on Chastain’s tail, moves around both seconds later to move into the top-10.

6:32 p.m., Lap 10: The grace goes green with Hendrick teams jumping out to an early lead. Pole-sitter Kyle Larson leads all of the opening laps. Kurt Busch dropped to the rear for the start of the race for an unapproved adjustment and is up to 29th. The running order is Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the top-five.

NASCAR fans honor America by holding a large flag in the front grandstand prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Pre-race

6 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway with a presentation of colors by the Official Color Guard of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Barracks of Washington. The Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band performs “Amazing Grace” followed by a performance of “Taps” by the bugler from Fort Bragg. A member of the Color Guard, Megan Weikleenget performs the national anthem live in front of fans in the grandstands.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey drives the pace car ahead of the race and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno and former producer Kevin Eubanks give the command to fire engines.

5:35 p.m.: This race is bringing out the stars, including co-grand marshals from “The Tonight Show” Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, as well as Tyson Fury, Pitbull, Tony Robbins, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Brady. Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith is also in attendance tonight, as his son and Speedway Motorsports president Marcus Smith.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith, left, rubs his son, Marcus SmithÕs face and tells him that he loves him along pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The speedway is hosting the Coca-Cola 600 race.

4:44 p.m.: It would be hard to ask for better weather for the Coke 600. No rain in the forecast. Temperatures in the mid-60s. This feels like a fall race, not an event on Memorial Day weekend in North Carolina. But the 50,000 or so fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway today should appreciate not dying in the heat.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR COCA-COLA 600

Race : Coca-Cola 600

Track : Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date : Sunday, May 30

Time : 6 p.m. ET

TV : FOX (5:30 p.m. ET)

Radio : PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance : 600 miles (400 Laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski

Coke 600 starting grid

Order Driver Car No. Best time (sec.) Best speed (mph) 1 Kyle Larson 5 29.953 180.282 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 29.96 180.24 3 Chase Elliott 9 29.969 180.186 4 William Byron 24 29.97 180.18 5 Kevin Harvick 4 29.993 180.042 6 Austin Dillon 3 30.029 179.826 7 Alex Bowman 48 30.045 179.73 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 30.064 179.617 9 Daniel Suárez 99 30.069 179.587 10 Ross Chastain 42 30.072 179.569 11 Kurt Busch 1 30.09 179.462 12 Ryan Blaney 12 30.09 179.462 13 Brad Keselowski 2 30.111 179.336 14 Denny Hamlin 11 30.112 179.33 15 Tyler Reddick 8 30.143 179.146 16 Joey Logano 22 30.146 179.128 17 Christopher Bell 20 30.159 179.051 18 Bubba Wallace 23 30.207 178.767 19 Erik Jones 43 30.231 178.625 20 Kyle Busch 18 30.241 178.566 21 Chase Briscoe # 14 30.27 178.394 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 30.274 178.371 23 Cole Custer 41 30.298 178.23 24 Michael McDowell 34 30.323 178.083 25 Ryan Newman 6 30.325 178.071 26 Corey LaJoie 7 30.33 178.042 27 Chris Buescher 17 30.336 178.006 28 Ryan Preece 37 30.402 177.62 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30.415 177.544 30 Justin Haley 77 30.708 175.85 31 Aric Almirola 10 30.834 175.131 32 Quin Houff 0 30.939 174.537 33 BJ McLeod 78 30.952 174.464 34 Cody Ware 53 30.971 174.357 35 James Davison 15 31.493 171.467 36 Garrett Smithley 51 31.499 171.434 37 Josh Bilicki 52 31.569 171.054 38 David Starr 66 33.071 163.285

# rookie

