Coke 600 live updates: Kyle Larson wins first two stages at Charlotte
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NASCAR Cup Series races tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
How many stages in the Coke 600?
The Coca-Cola 600 has four stages with breaks at laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. This is the only race in NASCAR’s Cup schedule with four stages.
Coke 600 live updates
Stage 2
8:25 p.m., Lap 200: Kyle Larson sweeps the first two stages at Charlotte. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon finish in the top-10 this round.
8:17 p.m., Lap 188: Kyle Larson battles back to the front and passes Chase Elliott for first. It’s been a battle of the Hendrick drivers all night. Denny Hamlin is down to seventh, as Kyle Busch slides by him low with two fresher tires (Hamlin took just two tires at the last flag). Alex Bowman, in fourth, also took two tires.
8:16 p.m., Lap 185: Chase Elliott takes the lead from Denny Hamlin, as Hamlin slides down to fourth, then fifth.
8:08 p.m., Lap 175: Alex Bowman stays out under caution, as does Denny Hamlin. They will line up in the front row (Bowman on the inside, Hamlin on the outside). On the restart, Hamlin snipes the lead from Bowman, but Chase Elliott won’t hold either hold it for long.
8:05 p.m., Lap 172: The caution comes out for Kurt Busch’s car smoking and slowed between Turns 1 and 2. Busch had hardly returned to the race before another issue will force him out. The team had attempted to repair the engine earlier, but the problem persists. “We’ll try another pair of shoes next week,” the No. 1 radio says. Their day ends early.
7:51 p.m., Lap 147: Green flag pit stops are underway with the leaders coming in. Leaders Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson ride side-by-side into the pits, and Larson emerges first under green. Christopher Bell inherits the lead but pits five laps later. Larson runs up to first again today.
7:46 p.m., Lap 139: Kurt Busch comes to the garage saying that he has no power steering nor oil pressure. This is the second issue for a Chip Ganassi Racing car tonight. David Starr has been black-flagged by NASCAR for failing to meet minimum speed. Green flag pit stops will start shortly.
7:44 p.m., Lap 131: Chase Elliott reduces Kyle Larson’s lead to lead than half a second. He’s on his bumper and chasing him down until finally Elliott makes his pass. He rides the high line as the two move by lapped traffic, and finally takes the lead.
7:34 p.m., Lap 115: Joey Logano gets a good jump after the restart and is running in eighth as Penske teammate Ryan Blaney is up to 23rd after his earlier stop. Brad Keselowski is in 17th. Kevin Harvick is the fastest running Ford in third.
7:30 p.m., Lap 106: Kyle Larson lines up on the inside with Kevin Harvick behind him. Chase Elliott is on the outside, and the order settles into Larson, Elliott and Harvick. William Byron is battling with Harvick for the third place spot, and further back, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch battle for fifth, with Busch, followed by Martin Truex Jr. eventually surging past Dillon.
Stage 1
7:18 p.m., Lap 100: Kyle Larson easily wins the first stage at Charlotte. He’s followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman finish in the top-10 for points for an early strong showing by Hendrick Motorsports cars.
7:11 p.m., Lap 86: Kyle Larson continues to lead. He’s three seconds ahead of Chase Elliott in second. William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suárez are running in the top-10.
7:03 p.m., Lap 68: There are just 15 cars on the lead lap with around 30 laps to go in the stage. The Hendrick cars are slicing through the field, as is Kyle Busch, who is up to sixth. He reports that his car is pretty good, but Austin Dillon, in fifth, is running the same speed as him. Among those a lap down are Ryan Newman, Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola. Ryan Blaney is up to 29th.
6:57 p.m., Lap 59: Trouble for Ryan Blaney puts the No. 12 car a lap down after Matt DiBenedetto and Anthony Alfredo pit from the lead. Kyle Larson returns to first followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron. Ross Chastain drives his car to the garage a few laps earlier to make repairs. FOX reports that the fix is for a broken oil pump that came detached. He will be able to return to the race if they’re able to get it fixed.
6:53 p.m., Lap 47: Green flag pit stops are underway with the leaders coming in around the same time for fuel and tires. Brad Keselowski assumes the lead, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Anthony Alfredo. But Kyle Larson, who pitted, is already back up to forth, along with Chase Elliott and William Byron.
6:42 p.m., Lap 29: Austin Dillon makes his pass for fifth place, finally surging ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch, who dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments ahead of the race, is up to 26th. His brother, Kyle Busch, is up from 18th to eigth place. The running order is Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Dillon in the top-five.
6:37 p.m., Lap 20: Further back, in positions 10 through 12, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain battle for positions, with the order settling into Blaney, Chastain and Busch, but Blaney makes a move to pass Chastain, which backfires when Chastain gets a run on the inside. Busch, drafting on Chastain’s tail, moves around both seconds later to move into the top-10.
6:32 p.m., Lap 10: The grace goes green with Hendrick teams jumping out to an early lead. Pole-sitter Kyle Larson leads all of the opening laps. Kurt Busch dropped to the rear for the start of the race for an unapproved adjustment and is up to 29th. The running order is Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the top-five.
Pre-race
6 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway with a presentation of colors by the Official Color Guard of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Barracks of Washington. The Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band performs “Amazing Grace” followed by a performance of “Taps” by the bugler from Fort Bragg. A member of the Color Guard, Megan Weikleenget performs the national anthem live in front of fans in the grandstands.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey drives the pace car ahead of the race and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno and former producer Kevin Eubanks give the command to fire engines.
5:35 p.m.: This race is bringing out the stars, including co-grand marshals from “The Tonight Show” Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, as well as Tyson Fury, Pitbull, Tony Robbins, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Brady. Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith is also in attendance tonight, as his son and Speedway Motorsports president Marcus Smith.
4:44 p.m.: It would be hard to ask for better weather for the Coke 600. No rain in the forecast. Temperatures in the mid-60s. This feels like a fall race, not an event on Memorial Day weekend in North Carolina. But the 50,000 or so fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway today should appreciate not dying in the heat.
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR COCA-COLA 600
Race: Coca-Cola 600
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (5:30 p.m. ET)
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski
Coke 600 starting grid
Order
Driver
Car No.
Best time (sec.)
Best speed (mph)
1
Kyle Larson
5
29.953
180.282
2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
29.96
180.24
3
Chase Elliott
9
29.969
180.186
4
William Byron
24
29.97
180.18
5
Kevin Harvick
4
29.993
180.042
6
Austin Dillon
3
30.029
179.826
7
Alex Bowman
48
30.045
179.73
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
30.064
179.617
9
Daniel Suárez
99
30.069
179.587
10
Ross Chastain
42
30.072
179.569
11
Kurt Busch
1
30.09
179.462
12
Ryan Blaney
12
30.09
179.462
13
Brad Keselowski
2
30.111
179.336
14
Denny Hamlin
11
30.112
179.33
15
Tyler Reddick
8
30.143
179.146
16
Joey Logano
22
30.146
179.128
17
Christopher Bell
20
30.159
179.051
18
Bubba Wallace
23
30.207
178.767
19
Erik Jones
43
30.231
178.625
20
Kyle Busch
18
30.241
178.566
21
Chase Briscoe #
14
30.27
178.394
22
Matt DiBenedetto
21
30.274
178.371
23
Cole Custer
41
30.298
178.23
24
Michael McDowell
34
30.323
178.083
25
Ryan Newman
6
30.325
178.071
26
Corey LaJoie
7
30.33
178.042
27
Chris Buescher
17
30.336
178.006
28
Ryan Preece
37
30.402
177.62
29
Anthony Alfredo #
38
30.415
177.544
30
Justin Haley
77
30.708
175.85
31
Aric Almirola
10
30.834
175.131
32
Quin Houff
0
30.939
174.537
33
BJ McLeod
78
30.952
174.464
34
Cody Ware
53
30.971
174.357
35
James Davison
15
31.493
171.467
36
Garrett Smithley
51
31.499
171.434
37
Josh Bilicki
52
31.569
171.054
38
David Starr
66
33.071
163.285
# rookie
xx