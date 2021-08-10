CoinDCX Becomes India’s First Crypto Unicorn

BeInCrypto –

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX raised 6.70 billion rupees ($90 million), leading to a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group has made the exchange India’s first crypto unicorn. Other investors included Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital.

Gupta’s plans

Co-founder and CEO Sumit Gupta said he will use part of the funds to increase headcount. For instance, he plans on doubling his team over the next six months to about 400 people in India. Investments there grew from some $923 million in April 2020 to nearly $6.6 billion in May 2021, according to Chainalysis data.

