Cohesive Inland Lakes offensive line shining in another productive campaign

INDIAN RIVER – The holes were huge, runners were finding their spots and touchdowns were being scored rapidly during Inland Lakes football’s 49-6 home thrashing of Morenci on Saturday.

Whether it was Aidan Fenstermaker, Andre Bradford, Mason Green, Wyatt Hanel or anybody else running the ball, the Bulldogs were having all sorts of success.

But for as well as the I-L backs have played this fall, there's those other guys who have done the dirty work.

The guys who consistently create those holes.

The guys who let the speedsters have their moments.

That would be the offensive line, which has been rock-solid over the last five games for the Bulldogs.

The I-L line has paved the way to a powerful rushing attack that’s averaging just over 320 yards per game.

“They’ve worked hard, ever since the summertime,” said Inland Lakes head coach Travis Meyer. “They’ve been doing a little extra work together and it’s starting to show.”

Hard work has been stressed not just by the coaches but the players, many of which have been together since their youth football days.

As a result of many years of playing together, they've developed into a cohesive unit at the high school level.

“We played all the way through (youth football),” said junior Jack Wilson, one of the top linemen on the squad. “I’ve played with these kids all the way from (fourth grade) up until now, and it’s just a point of just wanting to do the same thing, and that’s to get to the state championship.”

On Saturday, Wilson, along with Avery Enos, Evan Milbourne, Eli Foldenauer and a few others, overpowered the visiting Bulldogs in the trenches and allowed their speedier teammates to find pay dirt all afternoon.

As a leader on the line, Wilson praised his other teammates for pushing him during the offseason and at practice.

“Avery (Enos) is working hard every single day, he’s pushing the team, he’s pushing me,” Wilson said. “Eli Foldenauer is another one. We’re just a family and we work.”

Their hard work has paid dividends for the Bulldogs, who have a strong chance to earn a third straight Ski Valley 8-Player title and are inching closer to another postseason berth.

“Our weight room for summer workouts – it really shows you who’s there to play football – and then practice,” Wilson said. “It’s fun, but we’re there to work. It’s a business. We’re there to play football and it shows on the field.

"We’re here to win games.”

Like a lot of offensive line units, the Bulldogs have an objective of protecting the most important position on the field – quarterback.

So far, they’ve been excellent this season in providing running lanes and a clean pocket for junior signal-caller Aidan Fenstermaker, who’s been sensational in his second season as the starter.

Wilson, along with his buddies up front – they’ve always got their QB’s back.

“Aidan’s our boy,” Wilson said. “He’s back there and we never let anyone touch him. He’s the star of this team, so we can’t let anyone get to him. Coach (Travis) Meyer preaches on us to make the plays, follow your path, and win us football games.”

On Saturday, Fenstermaker was efficient again for the Bulldogs.

And just minutes after earning their fifth win, he made sure to credit those guys who have done the dirty work.

“They killed it,” said Fenstermaker. “Jack (Wilson) killed it and he’s hurt. Evan Milbourne, Avery Enos, Eli Foldenauer, Damian Bradford. They all stepped up today.”

The good news for Wilson is he’ll be back as the heart of the I-L line in 2024.

He knows his high school career will conclude someday, but he’s confident the Bulldogs – especially the future of the offensive line – will thrive and keep winning things.

“The kids coming up, our (junior varsity) team, they're going to be good,” Wilson said. “We have a program. We don't just have a football team; we have a program.”

