Cohesion, Ohio State football players, help fundraising efforts at car show

Phil Harrison
Ohio Stadium had a flurry of activity on Saturday, but it didn’t involve the pigskin flying around inside the ‘ole Horseshoe. Instead, several Ohio State football players gathered in the West lot of the stadium for the third annual “Buckeye Cruzin’ Car Show.”

OSU football players Jayden Bonsu, Arvell Reese, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Joshua Mickens, Lincoln Kienholz, Kayden McDonald, Jason Moore, Cedrick Hawkins, and Will Smith, Jr. all took part in the festivities on Saturday, all to benefit the “Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.”

The student-athletes signed autographs, took photos, and shook hands with Ohio State fans all while checking out dozens of cars, hot rods, and classic vehicles thanks to sponsor Byers Automotive.

Fans and players were also able to interact with some of man’s best friend thanks to “Buckeye Paws,” the official certified therapy dog program for OSU students, faculty, and staff.

By the looks of it, it was a good time for all, with a good cause behind it.

