Tarik Cohen, Eddie Jackson make top-10 list of rookie TDs from 2017

The NFL's Twitter account shared the top-10 rookie touchdowns from 2017, and two Bears made the list.

Ryan Pace hit the jackpot in the 2017 NFL draft. He landed a franchise quarterback in the first round and added two key contributors on Day 3 in running back Tarik Cohen and starting safety Eddie Jackson.

Cohen and Jackson provided Bears fans with more than just hope for the future. They had some dazzling highlight-reel touchdowns that were shared Tuesday by the NFL's official Twitter account.

The fourth-round gems appeared in the league's top-10 rookie touchdowns from 2017:

Counting down the TOP 10 TOUCHDOWNS by rookies in 2017! #TDTuesday pic.twitter.com/LS7jJ5MzUK — NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2018

Jackson's 76-yard interception return in Week 7 against the Panthers ranked ninth, while Cohen's 61-yard punt return in Week 16 against the 49ers ranked second.

The youth movement in Chicago is very real. This year's draft, which added as many as three potential starters in Roquan Smith, James Daniels and Anthony Miller will combine with 2017's class to give Matt Nagy plenty of young talent to work with. And let's not leave out the class of 2016 which included Leonard Floyd, Cody Whitehair and Jordan Howard.

Pace has done a nice job assembling young players with upside. Now it's up to the young coach to get the most out of them.