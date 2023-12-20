Cognizant named title sponsor of South Florida PGA Tour event

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Cognizant, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based professional services company, will replace American Honda as the sponsor of the circuit’s South Florida tournament.

The six-year deal begins in 2024 and the Cognizant Classic will be played Feb. 29 — March 3 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. American Honda ended its sponsorship this year after 42 years.

Tour officials had been confident they would find a title sponsor for the event that was first played in 1972, although the tournament was listed as The Classic in the Palm Beach Gardens when the 2024 schedule was released earlier this fall.

The tournament’s primary charity will continue to be the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

The Tour also announced the event will be operated by the circuit’s Championship Management Division, which also operates The Players, Tour Championship and Presidents Cup.