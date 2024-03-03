Cognizant Classic: Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat joint leaders in Florida

Former Open Champion Shane Lowry is chasing his first title since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour

Cognizant Classic third round leaderboard -13 S Lowry (Ire), D Skinns (Eng), A Eckroat (US); -10 J Bridgeman (US), MW Lee (Aus), M Laird (Sco), K Yu (Tpe), V Perez (Fra) Selected others: -8 R Fowler (US), B Cauley (US); -7 R McIlroy (NI), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Leaderboard

Ireland's Shane Lowry and England's David Skinns each carded a five-under-par 66 to share the lead after three rounds of the Cognizant Classic.

American Austin Eckroat is also at 13 under in Florida and they are three shots clear of a group of five players.

Scotland's Martin Laird is among the chasing pack with Jacob Bridgeman, Min Woo Lee, Kevin Yu and Victor Perez.

Rory McIlroy fell out of contention as he triple-bogeyed the 16th after failing to play a ball out of water.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland ended the day on seven under, while Bud Cauley - the leader going into the third round - also fell down the leaderboard with a three-over-par 74.

The world number 1,258 followed a bogey-free 65 on Friday at the PGA National with four bogeys and a double bogey on Saturday.

The American, who is on eight under, is making just his second PGA Tour start since September 2020 after injury struggles following a car accident.