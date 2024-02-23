Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
The PGA Tour moves to Florida for its annual Sunshine State swing, beginning with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Feb. 29 — March 3.
Previously known as the Honda Classic, the tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will feature Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 won this event in 2012.
Here's a look at the initial commitment list:
Ryan Palmer, who is making his 500th career start on the PGA TOUR.
