Coeur d'Alene Vikings race past Lewiston Bengals Bengals in girls basketball

Jan. 31—The Lewiston girls' basketball team was outplayed and outphysicaled in its 64-28 loss to 5A Inland Empire League opponent Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday at Lewiston High School in its regular-season finale.

"I did not feel like we had a good game," Lewiston girls coach Julie Fisher said. "I felt like we did not compete to our ability tonight, and I think we're all disappointed in how the end product looked on the floor."

The Bengals (7-14, 1-8) will play No. 1 seed Lake City in the opening round of an Idaho Class 5A district tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lake City High School.

Here is what we learned following the Bengals regular-season finale:

Floodgates opened early

The Vikings (15-5, 5-2) quickly went up double digits on the scoreboard.

Coeur d'Alene junior forward Kelsey Carrol converted an easy layup to put the Vikings ahead 12-2 with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The Vikings' run inflated to 15-2 following a Teagan Colvin triple, she finished with 16 points.

Reese DeGroot put an end to Coeur d'Alene's run with a 3-pointer from the left corner to cut the Lewiston deficit to 15-5.

The second quarter was more of the same for Coeur d'Alene, outscoring Lewiston 15-8 in eight minutes of action.

"The whole game, we were trying to figure it out," Fisher said. "Obviously, Coeur d'Alene plays in-your-face defense, but we didn't really struggle with their half-court trap or anything like that; we just weren't taking care of the ball and we weren't blocking out."

Open looks from deep

The Bengals allowed multiple open looks from behind the 3-point line.

Lewiston chased the basketball as Coeur d'Alene dished it to multiple players, which more often than not left a player open in the corner.

The Vikings converted six of its 19 3-point attempts (31.5%).

Turnovers prove costly

Lewiston struggled against the Vikings' defense throughout Tuesday's game.

Coeur d'Alene forced several turnovers on its own merit, with Colvin notching a team-high six steals. But the Bengals had their share of mental lapses as well.

Lewiston's ball handlers had a tough time getting on the same page, dishing out several errant passes that were either intercepted or sailed out of bounds.

"They just play a deny defense," Fisher said. "And we tend to overdribble instead of squaring up, seeing the floor, and getting inside."

Players of the game

Colvin and Carroll combined for 32 points for the Vikings. Carroll also pitched in 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Addy McKarcher was Lewiston's leading scorer with eight points. Reese DeGroot and Breanna Albright added six points apiece.

Fisher also highlighted junior guard Skye VanTrease's performance, especially in the second half. She finished with three points.

"She rolled her ankle in the first half," Fisher explained. "But she came out and was really a spark for us in the second half. She was finding Addy inside, and she hit a 3."

COEUR D'ALENE (15-5, 5-2)

Teagan Colvin 6 2-2 16, Madison Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Kyndal Bridge 2 0-0 5, Karisa Wallis 3 0-0 7, Brookeslee Colvin 1 0-0 3, Taicia Lopez 1 0-0 2, Kendall Holecek 3 0-0 8, Ami Larson 0 3-4 3, Gracie Legg, Kelsey Carroll 6 2-4 16. Totals 24 8-12 64

LEWISTON (7-14, 1-8)

Addy McKarcher 4 0-2 8, Reese DeGroot 2 1-2 6, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Breanna Albright 1 2-4 5, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Avery Lathen 2 2-2 6, Emery McKarcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 28.

Coeur d'Alene 18 13 15 18—64

Lewiston 5 8 10 5—28

3-point goals — T. Colvin 2, Holecek 2, Bridge, Wallis, Albright, VanTrease, DeGroot

------

BOYS

Coeur d'Alene 70, Lewiston 61

Lewiston fell into an early eight-point first quarter deficit and could never catch up as it fell to 5A Inland Empire League opponent Coeur d'Alene.

Jordan Bramlet registered a team-high 28 points and Rylan Gomez pitched in an additional 16 for the Bengals (11-7, 3-4).

The Vikings (15-3, 7-0) were paced by Carter Rupp's 28 points. Gunner Larson and Kai Wheeler notched 12 points apiece.

COEUR D'ALENE (15-3, 7-0)

Gunner Larson 4 2-4 12, Logan Orchard 2 3-4 7, Carter Rupp 9 5-6 28, Trey Nipp 0 0-0 0, Max Entzi 2 0-0 4, Dylan Sutich 0 0-0 0, Max Riley 0 0-0 0, Kai Wheeler 5 2-2 12, Reed Sylte 0 0-0 0, Caden Symons 2 3-4 7. Totals 24 15-19 70.

LEWISTON (11-7, 3-4)

Rylan Gomez 6 2-3 16, Jordan Bramlet 12 0-0 28, Jordan Walker 0 0-0 0, Royce Fisher 4 0-0 12, Dray Torpey 0 0-0 0, Parker Bogar 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 2-3 61.

Coeur d'Alene 19 11 21 19—70

Lewiston 11 14 15 21—61

3-point goals — Rupp 5, Larson 2, Bramlet 4, Fisher 4, Gomez 2, Hepburn

