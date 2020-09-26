Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course has one of the most unforgettable golf holes in the world
Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course is home to one of the most unforgettable golf holes in the world, the island-green 14th. The green is attached to underwater cables that allow it to be moved various distances from the tees. The par 3 typically plays anywhere from about 100 yards off the forward tees all the way to 220 off the tips. Golfweek's Jason Lusk hit the green!. Players travel to the green on a boat named Putter. The trip takes just a few moments. . The green weighs 4.2 million pounds and the base of the green is made of concrete cells and Styrofoam. Golfweek's Jason Lusk just misses his birdie putt on the world famous 14th.