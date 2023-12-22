Coen Echols commits to LSU football: 247 ranking, more to know for 4-star offensive lineman

Coach Brian Kelly and LSU football aren't done replenishing the trenches yet in their 2024 signing cllass.

The Tigers landed a commitment from 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Coen Echols on Friday, the final day of the early signing period.

The Katy (Texas) High School product is LSU's sixth offensive line addition to its 11th-ranked 2024 recruiting class, joining four-stars Weston Davis, Ethan Calloway and Ory Williams, and three-stars Khayree Lee and Joseph Cryer.

Echols told On3 that he committed to LSU over Auburn and Texas A&M because of offensive line coach Brad Davis.

“He’s a mentor and he has a lot of experience in that field. That’s why he produces so many offensive linemen,” Echols told On3. “We have a close relationship. Not only have I met him, his son, his wife … we’ve been really close throughout the entire recruiting process. We’ve always aligned, always stayed in touch and made me feel like I was a priority.”

Here's what you need to know of Echols' signing and LSU's 2024 recruiting class:

Coen Echols 247 ranking

Echols, who decommitted from Texas A&M on Dec. 8, is the No. 255-ranked recruit nationally and No. 12 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 43 player in Texas.

Echols chose LSU over Texas A&M and Auburn, and held offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Utah, among others.

LSU recruiting rankings

The Tigers signed 27 players during the early signing period, which started Wednesday. Echols' commitment gives LSU a 28th player for its 2024 class, not including the three transfers it landed from the transfer portal.

In all, the Tigers signed 18 four-star recruits and nine three-stars, not including Echols. It is the 11th-ranked class for 2024, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

