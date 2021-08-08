Coe-Kirkham, Dales to represent UW at U.S. Amateur

Aug. 8—A pair of University of Wyoming golfers are set to represent the Cowboys this week at the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

UW's Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Jimmy Dales are among the 312 individual qualifiers with ties to 21 different countries that will be taking part in the event, which will be played at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club. Both courses are located just outside of Pittsburgh.

The U.S. Amateur will get underway Monday and conclude Aug. 15. The top 64 performers through 36 holes of stroke play will advance to the match play portion of the tournament, which starts Wednesday and will be broadcast across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. The championship round will be a 36-hole match between the final two participants.

Coe-Kirkham won the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie on July 6 to punch his ticket to the U.S. Am, firing rounds of 67 and 70 to finish at 5-under-par. Dales shot rounds of 67 and 70 at the qualifying event at Walnut Creek Country Club in South Lyon, Michigan, winning by two strokes with a score of 6-under-par on July 19.

Both UW golfers are competing in their first U.S. Amateur.

"I'm really looking forward to the competition and being able to see Oakmont (Country Club). Not many people get to play that course," Coe-Kirkham said in a news release. "It means a lot to be able to compete against the best amateurs in the world.

"I've been trying to qualify for the U.S. Am for several years. It's the tournament I've wanted to play in my entire amateur career. My game is coming along really well this summer, and I'm looking forward to this opportunity."

"This means the world to me," Dales added. "It's the biggest amateur event in the world. I feel like I've worked really hard to get here, and I'm really excited to have a chance to play well. It is a tremendous opportunity. I think this is my fifth try at qualifying, so it is great to finally realize that goal."

The 312 qualifiers will be split up into 104 groups of three players each. Each golfer will play with the same group on both days of stroke play, with one round at Oakmont Country Club and one round at Longue Vue Club.

Dales is scheduled to tee off in the first round on Monday at 6:10 a.m., alongside Brian Garrett of the United States and Kento Yamawaki of Japan. Coe-Kirkham's Monday tee time is set for 7:20 a.m. at Longue Vue. He will be playing with Brandon Bueno and Carson Enright, both of the United States. Dales' tee time for the second round is scheduled for 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, with Coe-Kirkham's set for 12:15 p.m.

With two of his golfers competing on one of the biggest stages in amateur golf, Joe Jensen, UW director of golf, acknowledges the positive impact their presence at the prestigious tournament will have on the program.

"The U.S. Am is regarded as maybe the best amateur tournament in the world, so for us to have not only one but two players represented in this event is great for Kirby and Jimmy, and also great for our program," Jensen said. "There are certainly a pool of schools who will have multiple players in the tournament, but it is a small pool of schools. It is something we are very, very proud of.

"I know both Jimmy and Kirby are excited to be playing, and I also know they are focused to play well. All the qualifiers will start out with two rounds of stroke play and then they will cut the field down and those individuals will move into match play. I know both Kirby's and Jimmy's goals are to get to the match play portion of the U.S. Am."

This year's event will mark the 121st U.S. Amateur. The USGA accepted 7,811 entries into qualifying tournaments, the most since 1999.

Among the former winners are some of golf's all-time greats, including: Bobby Jones (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930), Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), Phil Mickelson (1990) and Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996).

Former Cowboy Sobey wins bronze medal with Australia

A key contributor during his UW career, Nathan Sobey is now a member of the first Australian men's basketball team to secure an Olympic medal.

Australia defeated Slovenia, led by two-time first-team all-NBA guard Luka Doncic, 107-93 in Saturday's bronze medal game. The Boomers' previous best finish was fourth-place, which they achieved in 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016.

Sobey played sparingly in the bronze medal game, recording one rebound and one assist, although he did have a plus/minus of +4 in two minutes of action. His top performance of the Tokyo Olympics came in Australia's final group phase match against Germany. During this game he scored four points on 2 of 2 shooting with one rebound, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes, while posting a plus/minus of +16.

UW's Finley finishes 23rd in discus throw at Tokyo Olympics

Former UW track and field standout Mason Finley recently represented the 'Pokes at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 23rd in the discus throw.

A 2014 Wyoming graduate, Finley was competing in the Olympics for the second time. He previously finished 11th in the same event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The Kansas transfer excelled during his time in Laramie, placing in the top-10 on three occasions at NCAA championship events in 2014 — including a second-place finish in the discus throw at that year's NCAA Outdoor Championships.