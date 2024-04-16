Cody Williams: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’8 | 7’2 WS | 180 LBS

Team: Colorado

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 3 / Worst rank: 17

Estimated NIL earnings: Over $150,000 (Celsius, Topps)

2023-24 Stats:

Williams averaged 28.1 minutes per game, shooting 55.2 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from three-point range, and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line. He also contributed 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks, 0.6 steals, and scored 11.9 points per game.

His parents, Ronald and Nicole Williams, were both members of the United States Air Force. His older brother is 2022 former lottery pick Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Strengths:

* Offensive and defensive versatility paired with athleticism

* Capable ball-handler with ability to penetrate defenses

* Potential as a shot creator and facilitator, even playing at point guard

* Strong attacking ability at the rim with good floater and finishing skills

* Capable defender who can guard positions 1-3 immediately

* Excellent understanding of rotations and fighting through screens

* Length and size allow for disruptive defensive play, particularly in disrupting passing lanes

* Clean and crisp shooting mechanics, potential to become a reliable three-point shooter

* Moves feet well defensively and shows recovery ability

Weaknesses:

* Limited three-point attempts in college, making shooting percentages less reliable

* Needs to bolster strength to thrive defensively and finish through contact

* Offensive game primarily revolves around paint penetration and mid-range jumpers, lacking variety

* Tends to be predictable offensively and doesn’t draw fouls or attack the paint aggressively

* Uncertainty about offensive drive and ability to be a consistent shot creator

* Development hinges on demonstrating growth in self-creation and adding weight to his frame

Scotto's draft notes:

“I have Cody Williams towards the top of my board,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He shows two-way potential, and he’s shot the ball well this year. He’s got the pedigree with his brother, Jalen, who’s already in the NBA, so he knows what it takes. I think he’s fairly easy to project. He just needs to get stronger, which he should through maturation. He seems to have a pretty promising future.”

“Williams is the most solid player of all the guys,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s got length, he’s big, he can shoot, and he can pass. Out of all these guys, I’m taking him first.”

“His body type is a little scary to me,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He doesn’t have the physicality or frame his brother has yet. However, he can put on weight and make shots. He’s got a high IQ for the game. He can pass, drive on closeouts, he can rebound, and he does other things well out there. Defensively, he can help and recover. He can block shots, too.”

“Williams is a lottery pick right now, but if you see him on the right day, you might take him closer to No. 1, and if you see him on the wrong day, you’d take a chance on him at the end of the first round,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype.

