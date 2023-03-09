Cody Williams leads On3’s latest top 150

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is playing possibly its final games of the season this week in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The CU women are headed for the NCAA Tournament, but the men need a miracle run in Las Vegas to punch their ticket.

Nonetheless, the future of basketball is bright in Boulder, especially with the hype surrounding Cody Williams, one of the top players in the upcoming class. Williams was even considered as a potential second-overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and it will be fascinating to see what he can do.

On3 compiled a list of the 150 class of 2023 prospects and Williams was on top of a very impressive group of names:

TEXAS PG AJ JOHNSON

Texas Head Coach Rodney Terry, left, stand with seniors Marcus Carr (5), Christian Bishop (32), Timmy Allen (0), Dylan Disu (1) and Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during a senior celebration ahead of the Longhorns’ game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks at the Moody Center in Austin, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Texas won the game 75-59.

Texas Longhorns Basketball V University Of Kansas 43

The future is bright fo the Longhorns, and what else is new?

UNCOMMITTED CG BRONNY JAMES

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball against Cody Williams #24 of the Perry Pumas during the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The son of LeBron James still hasn’t picked a school but lands at No. 9 here.

MICHIGAN STATE C XAVIER BOOKER

Cathedral Fighting Irish Xavier Booker (34) reacts to a call from the referee Friday, March 3, 2023 at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. The Cathedral Fighting Irish defeated Warren Central, 64-61.

Tom Izzo continues to land high recruits, and Xavier Booker stands at 6-foot-11 and will be fun to watch in the Big Ten.

KENCUTKY C AARON BRADSHAW

Camden’s Aaron Bradshaw, a Kentucky commit, fist bumps Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari as Calipari attends the boys basketball game between Camden and Rancocas Valley played at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Camden defeated Rancocas Valley, 91-50.

High School Basketball Camden Vs Rancocas Valley 3

This is the first of three Kentucky players, and Aaron Bradshaw was pictured above fist-bumping John Calipari. Once again, the Wildcats are looking loaded with talent.

KENCUTKY G DJ WAGNER

Camden’s DJ Wagner is congratulated by his teammates after Wagner scored his 2,000th career point during the boys basketball game between Camden and Bishop Eustace played at Camden High School on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Camden defeated Bishop Eustace, 90-52.

High School Boys Basketball Camden Vs Bishop Eustace 16

DJ Wagner scored more than 2,000 points in his high school career, and he is another player headed to Kentucky next season.

UCONN G STEPHON CASTLE

Newton Rams guard Stephon Castle (2) fouls Lake Highlands Wildcats forward Chidi Umeh during the second quarter of a game during the 49th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

The UConn Huskies landed combo guard Stephon Castle, and he will be toward the top of these rankings for the foreseeable future.

KENCUTKY F JUSTIN EDWARDS

Imhotep Charter Panthers guard Justin Edwards (3) goes for a lay up and is fouled during the second half of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Wheeler Wildcats at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Another talented player going to Kentucky, and the Wildcats have three players in the top 10.

G LEAGUE F MATAS BUZELIS

G League commit Matas Buzelis cooked up a double-double in the final game of the NIBC season🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nBco6rgc61 — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) March 5, 2023

This year, Scoot Henderson has been playing well in the G League and should be a top pick. Next year will see Matas Buzelis heading for the G League, and the Lithuanian star has a ton of talent.

USC G ISAIAH COLLIER

Wheeler Wildcats guard Isaiah Collier (4) dunks during the first half of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Imhotep Charter Panthers at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Isaiah Collier is heading to USC and is likely replacing Boogie Ellis as a guard.

COLORADO F CODY WILLIAMS

Perry’s Cody Williams (24) drives down the court during a game in the Section 7 basketball tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 17, 2022.

Cody Williams lands on top of the board, and the excitement in Boulder is through the roof.

