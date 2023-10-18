Cody Whitehair searching for answers to solve snapping issues after apparent benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Head coach Matt Eberflus tried to shield veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair from an apparent benching in the second half of the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Whitehair started at center against the Vikings and had several errant snaps during the first three quarters. After three consecutive poor snaps to backup quarterback Tyson Bagent in the third quarter, the Bears pulled Whitehair and inserted Lucas Patrick into the lineup.

After the game, Eberflus said the Bears made the change because Patrick has more experience at center (Whitehair has played 3,927 snaps at center while Patrick has 1,258). Whitehair left the Bears' locker room before it opened to the media Sunday but addressed his snapping issues Wednesday at Halas Hall.

“You’ve just gotta keep repping it, keep working it and keep trying to get better," Whitehair said.

When asked if it was a mental yips situation at this point, Whitehair didn't make excuses.

“Yeah, I don’t know," Whitehair said. "I’ve just gotta keep working on it and make sure I master that and make sure it’s not an issue.”

During the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice, Patrick, Doug Kramer, and Dan Feeney were the only linemen seen snapping.

With right guard Nate Davis out Sunday with an ankle sprain, it would make sense for Whitehair and Teven Jenkins to be the guards with Patrick at center.

It has been a turbulent season for everyone at Halas Hall. The Bears are 1-5, and almost nothing has gone right.

The Bears' projected starting offensive line hasn't taken a single snap together. Whitehair spent most of time in training camp working at center but had to move back to left guard late in August after Jenkins suffered a calf injury. Whitehair played the first four-plus games of the season at left guard before moving back to center after Patrick left the Bears' Week 5 win over the Commanders with a concussion.

On the season, Whitehair has allowed 12 pressures, four hits, and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Add in the snapping issues and mid-game benching, and it has been a trying year for one of the Bears' veteran leaders.

"I take a lot of pride in my work," Whitehair said. "Any time things aren't going your way, you've gotta dive in and dissect where you're going wrong. That's what I'm in right now. Obviously looking at tape and seeing how I can get better and trying to perfect it."

As for what the plan is for Sunday's game vs. the Raiders? That's up to Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

Whatever they decide, Whitehair will go along with it.

"I'm gonna do whatever my team needs, whether that be guard, whether that be center. Like I said, I'm a team-first guy, and I'll do whatever they ask."

