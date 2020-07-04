Cody Whitehair says Bears have unfinished business

Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair has quickly become one of the NFL's most respected interior offensive linemen after shuffling between guard and center since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Now, with Kyle Long "retired", it's Whitehair who's the face of the Bears offensive line. And he's angry entering the 2020 season.

"You definitely feel that anger and the sense of unfinished business," Whitehair said of the 2019 season on Bears All Access. "I guess the best way to sum up our virtual offseason is would be motivated. I mean, we know how much we left out there. The season wasn't the way we wanted it to be in 2019. I would say the biggest thing is guys are motivated, guys are excited to get back to work and start the season."

Chicago's 8-8 finish in 2019 was, in large part, due to the failures on offense. Most of the blame has been placed on Mitch Trubisky and the passing game's inability to elevate to Level 202, but the offensive line wasn't far behind as the primary culprit of the offense's struggles.

The Bears have taken steps to remedy that by signing Germain Ifedi to replace Long at right guard and the hire of Juan Castillo to serve as the offensive line coach. Whether those two moves are enough to elevate the group back to its respected level of 2018 is yet to be seen, but at least Whitehair and his linemates are bringing the right attitude to training camp.

Chicago's starting offensive line is projected to be Charles Leno, Jr. (left tackle), Bobby Massie (right tackle), James Daniels (left guard), Ifedi (right guard) and Whitehair (center). It has the potential to be an above-average starting five assuming they all stay healthy.

