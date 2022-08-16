Cody Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'

Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster.

Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.

"Braxton's gonna be a good player," Whitehair said. "The way he studies, the way he understands stuff. He's very athletic. He's got great length. He uses his hands well. I really like where Braxton's at right now.

"You can tell the kid really wants to be a good player."

Jones took over 2021 second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins' spot at left tackle. Jenkins was the assumed starting left tackle after getting drafted into a lowly offensive line. But, back surgery forced him to sit out most of his rookie season. And this offseason, reports came out about him carrying an "immature" personality that hasn't meshed with offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

While uncertain of the true cause, the Bears have practiced Jenkins with the second team and third team. Recently, they've transitioned him to a guard spot. The guard spots are imperative in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's wide zone run scheme.

With the transition, Whitehair has been able to help guide him.

"Moving inside from tackle to guard. Everything happens a little bit faster in there," Whitehair said. "Just helping him [Jenkins] play with his hands and get his footwork down. Helping him learn tips on what to look for from inside guys and how to get that edge over those guys."

While the team figures out their plan with Jenkins, it seems like they have a reliable mainstay with Jones. At least to Whitehair, he believes they have a solid lineman in him.

Story continues

"I think our department did a really good job finding him," Whitehair said. "They knew what they were looking for and I think they found a good one in him."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!