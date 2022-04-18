Cody Ware upset with Chase Elliott at Bristol
Cody Ware shows frustration with Chase Elliott in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch breaks down the end of the race after he claims surprise Bristol win after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin out on final lap.
Kevin Harvick blasts NASCAR officials at the Bristol Dirt race and Cody Ware is done being bullied by ... Chase Elliott?
Series more times than not keeps Mother's Day and Easter Sunday off the schedule.
Kyle Busch backed into the record book by stealing a win at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch won his first race of the season Sunday night by sliding past the leaders as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun racing for the win. Busch tied Hall of Famer Richard Petty's NASCAR record for victories in consecutive years at 18.
Check out what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after an eventful race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Kyle Busch claimed the 60th win of his NASCAR Cup Series career after Tyler Reddick was spun for the lead by Chase Briscoe in the final lap at Bristol.
After contact from Chase Briscoe cost Tyler Reddick a chance to win his first NASCAR Cup race, there were no punches, no melee and no temper tantrum.
Kevin Harvick expresses his frustration with how the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway was prepared before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race.
Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR's rare Easter Sunday race that was specifically scheduled for Fox Sports to try to capitalize on a primetime holiday audience the way the NFL and NBA do on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it — good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.
Dirt racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway ends with Kyle Busch in the right place at the right time to steal the checkered flag.
Ben Rhodes used a crossover move to slide past Carson Hocevar and drift his way to victory in the NASCAR Truck Series race at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. The reigning Truck Series champion won Saturday night for the first time in six races this season and sixth time of his career. Prior to the win, Rhodes this season had four top-fives and a pair of runner-up finishes through five races.
Speedway Motorsports announced its plans to bring grassroots racing to the 0.625-mile track in Wilkes County, NC. The project calls for a “multi-week grassroots racing event featuring multiple series.”
Kyle Larson, Kyle Bush latest to say that it's probably time for NASCAR shut down the dirt experiment.
Wrap-up of the NASCAR CUP and Truck series races at Bristol DIRT. The two leaders spun out on the final lap and Kyle Busch passed them for the victory (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Busch led just one lap, but it was the right one at rain-delayed Cup Series race on Sunday night.
Watch as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers make their first laps on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
