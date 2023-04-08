Cody Ware to step away from racing at Bristol Dirt Race; Matt Crafton to drive No. 51 Ford

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Ware, 27, was set to compete in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race (7 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR) but will hand over driving duties to Craftsman Truck Series champion and veteran Matt Crafton, driver of the No. 88 ThorSport Ford. Crafton will also compete in Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR).