Cody Ware to miss Bristol race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cody Ware will not compete this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to “focus on a personal matter,” according to a statement Saturday from Rick Ware Racing.

Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Cup car for Rick Ware Racing this weekend.

Rick Ware Racing stated: “Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter. Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Crafton has more than 500 overall-starts in his NASCAR career, winning back-to-back NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championships in 2013 and 2014.

“The Ware family asks that their privacy be respected during this time.”

The 27-year-old Ware is in his third full-time season in Cup. He has made 97 Cup starts since 2017.

