Cody W. Pattison: Column by Neshannock softball by the numbers

Jun. 24—If you know Neshannock High softball coach Jackie Lash, you'll know she's not big on numbers.

I'm the same way.

I'm not the local statistics nerd, folks. I'm in the business of reporting and telling a story in the process.

I like numbers alright ... I like "Heartaches By The Number," by Guy Mitchell, I like "I Got Your Number," by Cock Sparrer, I like "Grandma Plays The Numbers," by Wynonie Harris and I sure do love that song called "Numbers," by the legendary Bobby Bare.

There are actually a lot of numbers to unpack when it comes to the success of the Lady Lancers in the last three seasons.

Speaking of Coach Lash, she won her 100th career victory as a head coach after helping guide her team to the PIAA Class 2A crown. That's one hell of a stage to capture such a milestone.

Lash joins rarified air with the likes of L. Butler Hennon as head coaches in the county who have won multiple state titles.

But, Lash has apparently been on her own losing streak in the process of this coaching success. Five times in a row now, apparently, throughout playoffs, Lash has been given the call for a coin toss and all five times she has lost the call.

I was under the impression after Lash lost the coin toss in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal and semifinal round that they would do another coin toss at the PIAA championships. I was later told the PIAA switches the home and visitor role each year depending on the brackets.

I still unknowingly pressed Lash about this horrible losing streak by asking her a final question during an interview before the team traveled down to Penn State ... heads or tails? I pulled a quarter from my pocket, flipped it behind my back and Lash said "Heads," to it falling on tails. I guess you can't win 'em all.

Speaking of winning them all...

Going undefeated at 26-0 to capture the 2024 PIAA Class 2A title is impressive. It's more impressive that the same accomplishment was done in 2022 by the Lady Lancers.

If you know any other softball teams that have gone undefeated and won a state crown, please let me know. Right now, I think there's only one team to have accomplished that and it's Neshannock.

The 1 in Neshannock's 74-1 record over the last 75 games came in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals in 2023 against Everett. Before that loss, the Lady Lancers set a WPIAL record for 48 consecutive wins (More numbers).

Neshannock's ace pitcher, Addy Frye, has an overall pitching record of 67-1 with a total of 536 strikeouts. Frye recorded 212 of those 536 strikeouts this season.

Numbers are alright, but when you're the "team to beat," that means a lot more.

