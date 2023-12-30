Cody Schrader stats, rushing record: Missouri RB breaks Tyler Badie's single-season mark

Cody Schrader's journey as a walk-on at Missouri has been well documented. On Friday, the Tigers running back closed his collegiate career with yet another accolade.

The consensus All-America selection, winner of the Burlsworth Trophy (top former walk-on) and Doak Walker Award finalist (top running back) finished his career as Missouri's all-time single-season rushing leader. His 128 yards vs. No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl not only spurred the Tigers to a 14-3 win and capped an 11-2 record for Missouri, but also ensured his permanence in the annals of Tigers football.

As has been the case for the entire 2023 season, Schrader's tough running proved invaluable for the Tigers, who scored 14 fourth-quarter points (including a touchdown by Schrader) to put a bow on Missouri's season after it was voted to finish sixth in the SEC East division.

Here's a look at Schrader's rushing record and his 2023 stats:

Cody Schrader stats

With his 128 yards vs. Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Schrader finishes his 2023 campaign with 1,627 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Here's a look at his rushing stats in 2022 and 2023:

2022 stats: 170 rushes for 744 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns

2023 stats: 276 rushes for 1,627 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns

And here's his game log for the latter season:

vs. South Dakota: 18 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown

vs. Middle Tennessee: 23 carries for 84 yards

vs. Kansas State: 10 carries for 58 yards

vs. Memphis: 14 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown

vs. Vanderbilt: 16 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown

vs. LSU: 13 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns

vs. Kentucky: 20 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown

vs. South Carolina: 26 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns

vs. Georgia: 22 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown

vs. Tennessee: 35 carries for 205 yards and one touchdown

vs. Florida: 23 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown

vs. Arkansas: 27 carries for 217 yards and one touchdown

vs. Ohio State: 29 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown

Missouri single-season rushing record

With his final game vs. Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Schrader has broken a still-fresh record in Missouri program history, passing Tyler Badie's 2021 mark (1,604 yards). Here is how his 2023 campaign compares to the best all-time rushing seasons in Missouri football history:

Cody Schrader (2023): 1,627 yards Tyler Badie (2021): 1,604 yards Devin West (1998): 1,578 yards Brad Smith (2003) 1,406 yards Joe Moore (1969): 1,312 yards Brad Smith (2005): 1,301 yards Larry Rountree III (2018): 1,216 yards Henry Josey (2011): 1,168 yards Henry Josey (2013): 1,166 yards Zack Abron (2003): 1,155 yards

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Cody Schrader rushing record, stats: Missouri RB breaks single-season mark