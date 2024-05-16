Cody Schmitt named Tribe Basketball's new head coach

May 15—When the Jacksonville Basketball Indians take to the court this fall they will be under the guidance of a new head coach.

Cody Schmitt has been named as the head boy's basketball at Jacksonville, according to the school's athletic director, Jason Holman.

Schmitt, a Jacksonville graduate, most recently has served as Fightin' Maiden Basketball's assistant coach. Prior to that he worked as assistant coach of the boy's basketball team.

At the same time of the announcement of Schmitt's promotion, Holman also revealed that Roy Alvarez has been elevated to head girl's soccer coach.

"I am proud to announce that Cody Schmitt has been promoted to be our new head boy's basketball coach, and Roy Alvarez has been promoted to be our new head girl's soccer coach," Holman said. "It is not always possible to do so, but it is definitely a sign of a healthy organization when we are able to promote from within. We are very blessed here at Jacksonville ISD to have such qualified coaches on staff to fill these positions."

Schmitt, who has worked his way up after starting out as a coach at Jacksonville Middle School 10 years ago, is taking over for Mark Alexander,. Alexander has coached the Indians since 2013 and led the Tribe to Area finalist finishes in 2022 and 2023. Alexander will continue to teach in the district.

Schmitt said he is ready to go and that he is eager to get to work in coaching the Tribe hoopsters.

"I'm fired up to lead the Fightin' Indian Basketball program!," he said. "I will work diligently to continue the success the program has had over the years. I'm so thankful for (Jacksonville Independent School District superintendent) Brad Stewart, coach Holman, and coach Alexander for entrusting me with this position. I will not take it for granted, and can't wait to get in the lab with our guys."

Schmitt went on to say that he plans on implementing a few changes in hopes of improving play, as the Indians will be moving back up to Class 5A with the start of the 2024-25 school term.

"There will be some changes in our system," Schmitt said. "We want to have an exciting style of play. We want to defend without fouling, and get stops, and play fast and efficient offensively."

Editor's Note: A feature story regarding Roy Alvarez' promotion is forthcoming.