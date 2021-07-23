Cody Riley talks his return to Westwood, UCLA's memorable Final Four run with Andy Katz

UCLA men's basketball student-athlete Cody Riley chats with Andy Katz on his decision to return to UCLA for one more season. Riley also relives UCLA's historical NCAA tournament run last season and breaks down expectations heading into the 2021-22 season. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

