Cody Poteet shines as Yankees complete doubleheader sweep against Guardians

Welcome back to the major leagues, Cody Poteet.

After not throwing a pitch in the big leagues in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery in the minors, Poteet dominated the Guardians’ lineup through six innings to help complete the Yankees’ doubleheader sweep in Cleveland.

Poteet powered his team to a 8-1 victory at Progressive Field. The Guardians’ first hit against the right-hander came on a David Fry leadoff single to right. Trouble didn’t ensue afterwards with Poteet (1-0) quickly retiring the next three hitters in the frame. His quick work against Cleveland’s hitter was the theme of the night. Twenty-six was the most pitches he threw in a single inning on Saturday. He got through with just nine in the opening frame and needed 34 to get through the first three.

The Yankee hitters gave Poteet an early cushion in his return after going up, 2-0, in the first inning. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (1-2) got off to a rocky start after walking Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto. The runners advanced on a fielder’s choice and error to load the bases afterwards. Then, Anthony Rizzo got a two-out single to score Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton later walked to bring Soto home.

In the fourth, McKenzie completely lost control of the game. The 26-year-old started the frame with leadoff walks to Torres and Alex Verdugo. After managing to get two outs, the starter faced the torrid Volpe, who singled to center to score Torres.

Soto later hit a three-run shot over the center field wall to extend the lead, 6-0.

The rough fourth inning ended McKenzie’s outing. He finished with four hits, six walks, six runs (five earned) and just one strikeout. He was replaced by reliever Tyler Beede, who didn’t entirely stop the bleeding either. After carrying his team to a win Saturday’s first game, Oswaldo Cabrera returned and hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-0. Catcher Austin Wells replaced Jose Trevino in the lineup and hit a sacrifice fly to score Verdugo afterwards.

After recording 10 hits in the first game Saturday, the Bombers added nine more in the nightcap. The hit party was on display, with each starter in the Yankees’ lineup — except Stanton and Wells — getting a hit. But Poteet stole the show with a sharp outing in his first action on a major league mound since July 2022.

Former Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial recorded the lone run on Poteet after hitting a 365-foot homer to right field. Before his departure, he ran into trouble in the sixth inning with runners on the corners and Guardians pinch-hitter Ramon Laureano in the box. Poteet eventually struck Laureano out, totaling the pitcher’s fourth strikeout. He finished with six hits, one earned run and no walks in six innings of work. The 29-year-old threw just 77 pitches (50 strikes) on Saturday.

Reliever Dennis Santana recorded a scoreless eighth inning after Poteet’s departure. Ron Marinaccio gave up a ninth-inning homer to Josh Naylor before getting three outs to secure the Yankees’ 12th win of the season.

The two teams will finish the three-game set with a matchup on Sunday.