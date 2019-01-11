Cody Parkey, whose missed kick ended Bears' season, appears on NBC's 'Today' show

While Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey doesn’t deserve any of the abuse he has gotten on social media, Bears fans probably weren’t thrilled when Parkey showed up on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning after missing a field goal to end a playoff loss.

Parkey will be remembered a long time in Chicago after his tipped field goal hit the upright, then the crossbar last Sunday, finishing a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 12-4 Bears’ season was done with that crushing loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It happens. Kickers miss kicks, just like quarterbacks miss throws or a linebacker can miss a key tackle. The Bears’ offense didn’t exactly cover itself in glory against the Eagles, and the defense couldn’t get a key stop on Philadelphia’s final drive. Parkey’s was tipped at the line, so you can even argue how much Parkey was at fault for the miss. Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester made a nice play to deflect the kick.

But imagine being a Bears player who battled all season, then had your season end on a missed kick, only to have the kicker show up on a popular daytime show five days later.

Cody Parkey keeping positive after miss

Parkey explained the kick, which Bears fans have been reliving for the past week.

“As a kicker you live for those moments,” Parkey said on “Today.” “I was 3-for-3 before that, I had a lot of confidence going into that kick.

“I didn’t know it was tipped or anything. I thought I hit a pretty good kick, felt good off my foot. I saw it hit the upright, then the crossbar, and I thought, ‘Surely it’ll go in.’ Unfortunately it bounced towards me. Obviously, I’m disappointed. I let the fans, my teammates and the whole organization down. I’ll continue to keep my head held high, because football is what I do, it’s not who I am.”

Story continues

As for the reaction, Parkey said he has avoided a lot of the negativity, saying, “I haven’t been on social media or anything like that.”

“A lot of good can come from it, and a lot of bad can come from it. At the same time, I’ve gotten a lot of positive messages,” Parkey said. “Like I said earlier, I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick, because I wanted to make it more than anybody. But at the end of the day I’m going to hold my head high and when things aren’t going to my way I’m going to continue to think positive and keep swinging.”

Parkey’s Bears future is in question

Parkey’s future with the Bears will be a topic of the offseason. He missed 10 kicks in the regular season (seven field goals and three extra points), and became well known in the middle of the season when he hit the upright four times in a single game.

Parkey did have a positive message on NBC about getting past losing a game, and perhaps he’ll inspire someone else watching it. His teammates went out of their way to defend and support Parkey after Sunday’s game, and maybe they’re totally fine with him doing a talk show less than a week after the loss.

For others, the national TV appearance might have been too soon. The wounds are still pretty fresh in Chicago after the Bears lost their first playoff game in eight years.

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) reacts after missing a field goal in the closing minute against the Eagles. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts