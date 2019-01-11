Cody Parkey went on the TODAY show this morning and Chicago was NOT having it
Cody Parkey went on the TODAY show, and didn't end up saying a whole lot!
"I'll keep my head held high because football's what I do. It's not who I am." -Cody Parkey on @TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/4CAYg6X68Z
— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) January 11, 2019
It was a weird moment:
Hoda just called Cody Parkey just got called Cody Parker on Today, if you're wondering how this is going.
— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) January 11, 2019
"I haven't been on social media or anything like that." -@ChicagoBears kicker @CParkey36 pic.twitter.com/x8TIgsf1Xo
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2019
The appearance itself is a bit of a curious decision, but if Parkey wants to go on the TODAY show for three minutes and gets the opportunity to do so, so be it. There are larger things to be outraged about.
Ha! That was not how most of Chicago saw it, though. Instead, now the entire city is Mad Online on a Friday at 9 in the morning:
That Cody Parkey interview on the Today Show was complete garbage. No #Bears coach, staffer, player or fan needs to see him smiling to a massive TV audience five days after a heartbreaking loss. He added nothing new. There doesn't need to be fanfare for handling failure well.
— Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 11, 2019
So @Rich_Campbell and I are recording our podcast this morning. And you can bet we'll have plenty to talk about with Cody Parkey's odd Today show appearance.
Up first: Ryan Pace did not pay Parkey to become Savanna Guthrie's "Most Honorable Player."
— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 11, 2019
I remember when I was younger and I watched regular network news, it always annoyed me when non-sports anchors did anything related to sports because they always got stuff wrong. This Today Show thing seems like that. https://t.co/jFXAdR9UtY
— Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) January 11, 2019
M-GTFOH-P https://t.co/iKDWDbEF5Y
— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 11, 2019
Cody Parkey did what is expected of any professional athlete after a tough loss, which is to answer difficult questions after the game. How that makes him the 'classiest of the classiest' or 'most honorable person' I'm sure I don't know.
— Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) January 11, 2019
Just landed & listened to Cody Parkey's TODAY interview - he said exactly what I figured he would say. That's Parkey's personality win or lose - made kick or missed. That said, #Bears would be on a plane to LA today but 🤷🏼♀️.
— Shae Peppler (@shaepeppler) January 11, 2019
Cody Parkey going on the Today Show should seal his fate. Cut him today. #Bears #ParkeyNoLikey
— Carter Time (@JLcarter74) January 11, 2019
Some people were more confused than anything:
All for Cody Parkey moving on with his life but I'd be pretty pissed about him going on national tv to be a feel-good story 5 days later if I was a teammate. Whole thing is weird as hell.
— Nick Shepkowski (@Shep670) January 11, 2019
Again, it's okay to question Cody Parkey the kicker w/o personally attacking Cody Parkey the person. Parkey missed 11 kicks, including the game-winner last week. He also resisted putting in extra work during the week at Solider Field until he missed 4(!) kicks in 1 game. Weird.
— Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) January 11, 2019
One tremendous idea did come from this, though:
Guys maybe Cody Parkey is just going on to drink wine with Kathie Lee and Hoda and get an ambush makeover we just don't know
— Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) January 10, 2019