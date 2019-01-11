Cody Parkey went on the TODAY show this morning and Chicago was NOT having it

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Parkey went on the TODAY show, and didn't end up saying a whole lot! 

It was a weird moment:

The appearance itself is a bit of a curious decision, but if Parkey wants to go on the TODAY show for three minutes and gets the opportunity to do so, so be it. There are larger things to be outraged about. 

Ha! That was not how most of Chicago saw it, though. Instead, now the entire city is Mad Online on a Friday at 9 in the morning:

Some people were more confused than anything:

One tremendous idea did come from this, though:

