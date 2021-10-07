Cody Parkey signs deal with New Orleans Saints

Cody Parkey is back in the NFL.

Parkey, who played at Auburn from 2010-13, signed a deal with New Orleans on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes after the Saints released Aldrick Rosas.

Parkey was a free agent after being released by the Cleveland Browns back in August. He was on the injured reserve after suffering a quad injury.

This will be Parkey’s eight seasons in the NFL, he has played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-15), Cleveland Browns (2016 and 2020), Miami Dolphins (2017), Chicago Bears (2018), and Tennessee Titans (2019). Parkey has made 121 of his 143 field-goals attempts over his seven-season career. Despite his successful career, Parkey is most well-known for “Double Doink.” In the 2018 NFC Wild Card Game, Parkey missed a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal for the Bears against the Eagles. The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage, hit the left upright and bounced off the crossbar, and fell out into the end zone for a miss.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with FA K Cody Parkey, source said. A new kicker in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2021

The Saints signed Parkey after Rosas went 1-for-4 through their first four games of the season.