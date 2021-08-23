Cody Parkey hurt his quad Sunday

The Browns have a pair of kickers vying for a job with the team and their competition may be impacted by an injury in Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Cody Parkey injured his quad, but didn’t have any details about how the injury happened or the severity of it.

“I do not know. I really do not. He did it at some point, but I am not sure when,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Parkey was 19-of-22 on field goals and 43-of-47 on extra points in Cleveland last year. He made one extra point during the game while Chase McLaughlin hit both an extra point and a field goal.

