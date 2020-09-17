Cody Parkey is already doinking field goals, and it’s only warm-ups

Former Bears kicker Cody Parkey has lived to kick another day in the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns this week. But Parkey might not last the weekend if pregame warm-ups are any indication of what’s to come.

Yes, Cody Parkey will be on your television for your viewing displeasure on Thursday Night Football as the Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Battle of Ohio.

During pregame warm-ups, Parkey was spotted doinking a couple of field goals off the upright, something Bears fans still have nightmares about. Parkey doinked field goals from 37 yards and 46 yards. Hey, it could be worse. It could’ve been 43 yards.

And again from 46 (yes, we're tweeting pre-pregame warmups) https://t.co/DbQIKN18rg — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 17, 2020





The Browns just waived Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in last Sunday’s 38-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s good to know that teams other than the Bears — like the Browns and the Tennessee Titans — are having kicker woes of their own.

Although, to be fair, new Bears kicker Cairo Santos was perfect in his 2020 debut. Santos has been filling in for Eddy Pineiro, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury. Pineiro isn’t eligible to return until Week 4. But if Santos continues to be a reliable kicker for the Bears, then it could cause a dilemma for Matt Nagy and the Bears.