Cody Mauch to sign as all Bucs rookies report today for training camp

TAMPA ― As Bucs rookies report to training camp today, second-round pick Cody Mauch is the only member of the 2023 draft class who remains unsigned.

But the guard from North Dakota State will reach an agreement with the team today and sign what is expected to be a four-year contract worth $7.485 million and include a signing bonus of $2.443 million. That’s how much remains of the rookie salary pool for Bucs draft picks.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Mauch enters camp as the favorite to win the right guard spot in the Bucs’ revamped offensive line.

Second-year pro Luke Goedeke, who struggled at left guard as a rookie a year ago, has moved to the right tackle position he played at Central Michigan.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is making the transition to left tackle this season. He will play next to former Chargers guard Matt Feiler, a free-agent acquisition, with Ryan Jensen returning at center.

Mauch began his career with the Bisons as a tight end but wound up starting 39 consecutive games at tackle and was the FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.

Bucs veterans report Tuesday. The first training camp workout will be Wednesday morning.

The team has several veterans who could begin on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That includes outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who is recovering from a torn Achilles; and receiver Russell Gage, who missed most of the offseason workouts with an undisclosed injury. Jensen participated in offseason workouts despite tearing three knee ligaments on the second day of training camp a year ago.

The Bucs hope that rookie running back Sean Tucker of Syracuse, who was held out during the offseason with an undisclosed heart condition, will be cleared to start training camp.

