Cody Martin with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks
Cody Martin (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 12/13/2021
Austin Reaves knows he has the respect of LeBron James and his Lakers teammates, and he rewarded their faith in him with a game-winning three-pointer.
Behind the heroics of Reaves, the Lakers extended their winning streak to three games with a thrilling victory over the Mavericks.
Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed his decision to move on from Boston and join the Jazz front office.
There were many jokes flying around social media when Steph Curry celebrated with Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala by gifting them Rolexes after breaking the all-time 3-point record. But former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant could be the clear winner with this gem.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by Domantas Sabonis.
Klay Thompson posted a tribute to Steph Curry after breaking the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
Steph Curry was handing out gifts after breaking the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
Kevin Durant let Skip Bayless know how he feels about him on Twitter after beating the Raptors in overtime.
Reggie might need to update his benchmark for Steph.
How did social media react to Austin Reaves' game-winner to beat the Dallas Mavericks in Overtime?
New coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks are 27 games into an effort to clear three seasons worth of dysfunction, disillusionment and blowups that cracked the foundation of a franchise built around a superstar who has yet to win a playoff series. "It ...
The Golden State Warriors made their lone trip of the season to Madison Square Garden Tuesday, barring a 2022 NBA Finals matchup, that is—hey, Knicks fans can dream! It was a historic night, as Steph Curry passed Ray Allen for the all-time record for 3-pointers made. The Warriors and their two-time NBA MVP got the […]
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
Her reasoning for stepping down after five years stems from 'a toxic environment' at Mater Dei. The team won three state titles.
The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn't blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving ...
The Bulls are in need of a power forward and the Trail Blazers are reportedly open to trading Robert Covington.
Draymond Green was mic'd-up for Steph Curry's record-breaking 3-pointer against the Knicks.
It hasn't been a great rookie year for Lawrence.
Seth honored his brother's historic record by wearing a 2974 hat ahead of the Sixers' game on Wednesday.
Madison Square Garden was full of notable celebrities and NBA legends, but Klay Thompson was absent.