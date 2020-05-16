Who is Cody Latimer and when did he join the Redskins?

The Washington Redskins signed free agent wide receiver Cody Latimer during the earlier this offseason on March 30.

He was a part of a latter wave of minor, but notable free-agent acquisitions for Ron Rivera and company leading up to the NFL draft. Bringing on Latimer signaled the addition of a veteran presence for a young receiving corps.

Upon his signing, he instantly became the most experienced player at that position. While he wasn't expect to be a difference-maker at the position, Latimer had the chance to serve as a mentor in the receivers' room. At a one-year, $1 million deal according to Spotrac, it was a bargain.

But now his future with Washington could be in jeopardy. On May 16, the 27-year-old was arrested in Douglas County, CO and is facing numerous charges after a call of shots fired was reported to the police.

Latimer has spent six seasons in the league after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of 2014. He made the roster his first season and had a minor role in Denver's Super Bowl run the proceeding year.

For four seasons he called Mile High home before Latimer was signed by the New York Giants in 2018. Injuries stunted his first year in New York. The following year he became a starter and had a prominent role in the offense after Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland.

Last year marked the best season of his career with 24 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Primarily his role was as the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. He also served as a kick returner for much of the season.

His career totals are not too impressive with 70 catches, 935 yards and six touchdowns. Although, despite the poor production he's been able to hold on to a roster spot every season since he was drafted.

But in Washington, he wasn't even assured a spot on the 53-man roster. With the rapid ascension of Terry McLaurin and fellow young receivers in Kelvin Harmon, Trey Quinn and Steven Sims Jr. there was going to be competition for the position. Throw in third-round draft pick Antonio Gandy-Golden and all of a sudden there is a crowded receiving room with plenty of upside.

Latimer remains on a contract with the Resskins as of this writing. But whether he's worth the trouble with limited production under Rivera, who is trying to change the culture of the organization, remains to be seen.

