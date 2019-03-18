Cody Latimer announces he is returning to Giants

Receiver Cody Latimer is returning to the Giants, he announced on social media. He joins Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Corey Coleman and Jawill Davis on the team’s receiving corps as the Giants try to find a way to make up for the departure of Odell Beckham.

Latimer played 209 snaps on offense and 21 on special teams last season. He was limited to six games, including two starts, because of a hamstring injury.

Latimer, 26, made 11 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Giants after four seasons with the Broncos.

The Broncos made Latimer a second-round pick in 2014. He has 46 catches for 635 yards and four touchdowns in his career.