Cody Garbrandt, ‘I don’t fear any man. I fear myself.’ (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

Cody Garbrandt UFC 250 post-fight press

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak with a walk-off knockout win over Raphael Assuncao in the UFC 250 co-main event on Saturday. "No Love" connected with a right hand with one second remaining in the second round that rendered Assuncao unconscious and face-down on the canvas.

Following the bonus-winning performance, Garbrandt fielded questions from the media during the event's post-fight press conference at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Hear everything the former champion had to say.

