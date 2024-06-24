Cody Gakpo wary of Austrian press ahead of crucial Euro 2024 clash

With four points from their opening two games, the Netherlands should be safely through to the Round of 16. However, whether they end up in first, second or third will be determined by the result of their final group game against Austria. Their opponents have three points after losing to France and beating Poland.

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is expecting the game to be intense. The forward said ‘We have to be careful with the ball again and be prepared for their way of applying pressure’. As reported by VI, the Liverpool man also defended the under pressure Memphis Depay, with many fans and pundits calling for Ronald Koeman to go with an alternative striker for the final game against Austria. Gakpo was understanding that Depay is getting frustrated by being isolated and said that the team try to get him the ball as they know how dangerous he can be.

The Dutch have a good record against Austria in recent meetings. During the last Euro’s they met in the group stages, with Oranje running out 2-0 winners. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries grabbed the goals in the John Cruijff Arena that day.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson