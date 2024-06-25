Cody Gakpo fires warning to Arne Slot with Euro 2024 performance

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo continued his fine performances for the Netherlands national team, bagging a goal in their latest 2024 European Championship game.

The former PSV Eindhoven captain pulled the Oranje back into the game after going behind against Austria.

Gakpo received the ball on the left side before dropping two defenders and curling a finish into the back of the net.

The goal was his second at Euro 2024. He had also scored a vital equaliser against Poland in their group opener.

Apart from the goals, his movement has been elite. His directness and eagerness to cause danger are palpable (1.7 dribbles per 90). His creativity has also been on display, creating two big chances for his teammates.

Gakpo’s performances will put Liverpool boss Arne Slot on alert ahead of the new season.

Gakpo has struggled to nail down a starting berth since his move from the Eredivisie in January 2023 but could be set for a new lease of life under the new manager.

The Eindhoven-born star can be a potent weapon for Slot’s side next term as the Reds look to compete on all fronts.

With Luis Diaz struggling to find his clinical touch on the left wing, Gakpo can step up to replace the Colombian winger.

Gakpo has delivered the goods as a central striker, but it is clear he is better on the left side of the attack, cutting in to shoot, create, or combine with his teammates.

The 25-year-old’s resurgent form with the Netherlands serves as a timely reminder of his talent and potential.

With a fresh start under a new manager and a point to prove, Gakpo could be primed for a breakout season at Anfield.

The coming campaign promises to be a fascinating one for the Dutch winger, and Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting his return to club football.