Cody Gakpo extends impressive Netherlands record at EURO 2024 👀

It seems that Cody Gakpo has become Mr Reliable for country as much as club.

The Liverpool forward struck a first-half leveller for the Netherlands in their EURO 2024 opener with Poland on Sunday.

But Gakpo’s tenth goal for the Oranje extended an impressive feat of scoring in every major tournament group encounter for his country.

The 25-year-old found the target for Ronald Koeman’s side at the start of their World Cup campaign two years ago and has now added the EUROs to that list.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT Cody Gakpo continues his streak of scoring in every group stage match at a major tournament for Netherlands: ⚽️ v Senegal (WC 2022)

⚽️ v Ecuador (WC 2022)

⚽️ v Qatar (WC 2022)

⚽️ v Poland (#EURO2024) Oranje respond quickly in Hamburg! 🇳🇱⚽️#POLNED pic.twitter.com/ZntV41t0K2 — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) June 16, 2024

Talk about a man for the big occasion.