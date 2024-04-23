Cody Fueger thanks BYU fans after joining Mark Pope’s staff at Kentucky

Assistant coach Cody Fueger works with players during BYU basketball practice at the Marriott Center Annex Court in Provo on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

After five years as an assistant coach for BYU basketball, Cody Fueger is moving on.

The University of Kentucky announced Monday that Fueger will join former BYU coach Mark Pope’s staff in Lexington.

“Cody Fueger and I have been together for 11 years now,” Pope said in the statement. “I’ll never forget taking the job together at Utah Valley and trying to imagine how we were going to build a program that had just recently moved into Division I. If you had told us we were going to get to walk into the Joe Craft Center and coach at Rupp Arena, neither of us would have ever believed it.”

In his own statement released Tuesday on social media, Fueger thanked members of the BYU community for their love and support during his time with the program.

“I have loved my time here at BYU. Cougar nation, from the moment we got here, you embraced both my family and me,” Fueger wrote.

He continued, “I’d like to thank all the players. I feel honored to have worked with you. I will always cherish the times I had with each and every one of you, getting to know you both as a basketball player and as an individual.”

As Pope noted in his statement, he and Fueger were together at Utah Valley University before moving to BYU in 2019.

Over the past five seasons, they led the Cougars to two appearances at the NCAA Tournament — but no wins on that stage — and oversaw BYU’s transition into the Big 12.

Fueger, in particular, was instrumental in helping Jaxson Robinson become the Big 12′s Sixth Man of the Year during the 2023-24 season.

Fueger’s departure is the latest in a series of dominos to fall after Pope made his big move to Kentucky.

Aly Khalifa, Richie Saunders and Dallin Hall, among others, have entered the transfer portal over the past two weeks.