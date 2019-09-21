Cody Ford, Dawson Knox fined for infractions in Bills win over Giants

Last Sunday was a good day for the Bills as a team, but a couple of players ran afoul of the league for penalties during the game.

PFT has confirmed that the NFL fined tight end Dawson Knox $28,075 and right tackle Cody Ford $10,527 for unnecessary roughness infractions.

Ford was flagged at the end of the second half for shoving Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter while Carter was standing over quarterback Josh Allen after delivering a hit.

“We all got each other’s backs, so the message is going to be sent that you mess with one of us, you’ve got to mess with all of us,” Ford said, via the Buffalo News. “And that’s what we’ve built here, is a brotherhood.”

Knox was penalized for an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter of the game. The penalty wiped out a 16-yard gain by running back Devin Singletary, but the the Bills were still able to drive for a Frank Gore touchdown run that accounted for the final scoring in a 28-14 win.