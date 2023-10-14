Cody Durden unsure why he was bumped out of top 15: ‘I don’t think I’ve lost a round in the past four fights’

Cody Durden is confused why he’s no longer a ranked UFC flyweight.

Winner of four in a row, Durden (16-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) meets Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) at UFC 296 on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas.

Durden says he was ranked in the UFC’s flyweight division at one point, but was replaced by David Dvorak. Considering Dvorak currently is on a losing skid, Durden finds that decision strange. Either way, Durden still has his sights set on the top.

“It gets me one step closer to my goal, and my goal is top five now,” Durden told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’ve reached the top 15, even though I got bumped out by David Dvorak – which, he’s on a three-fight losing streak and he’s 3-3 in the UFC. I just believe that should be my spot, personally. But I think it gets me closer to my goal, which is top five.”

Durden’s past three unanimous decision wins have been pretty dominant, and a win over Ulanbekov likely will lead to a number next to his name.

“I don’t think I’ve lost a round in the last four fights,” Durden said. “It’s been good, man, taking it one fight at a time, one day at a time, one week at a time, and just being the best person I can be every day.”

Durden, who trains at American Top Team, recently has been spending time on the mats with top contenders Calvin Kattar and Rob Font. He thinks his high-level training will help him reach his goal of facing the upper echelon of the division.

“I do have a goal in mind and that’s to get in the top five and fight one of the top five guys: Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi, Brandon Royval,” Durden said. “There’s some studs out there.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie