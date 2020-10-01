Cody Davis remains absent from Patriots practice in Week 4

According to reporters on the scene, the New England Patriots had one player absent from practice on Thursday: safety and special-teams standout Cody David (rib).

New England released practice squad receiver Mason Kinsey, and added an offensive lineman, whose signing has yet to be announced.

With Kinsey hitting free agency, the Patriots still have four receivers on their 53-man roster: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots also have practice squad receivers Devin Ross, Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson. Gunner Olszewski returned to practice on Wednesday, which means he’s designated to return from injured reserve.

It’s a good sign. that Olszewski and Damien Harris continued to practice after returning from IR.

New England kicks off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead at 4:25 p.m.